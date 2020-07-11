Armie Hammer and Wife Call It Quits After 10 Years of Marriage

WENN

Another celebrity couple bites the dust as the ‘Lone Ranger’ actor and his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers, have decided to call off their marriage.

The former couple announced the break-up of its 10-year marriage on Instagram on Friday (10Jul20) by sharing a photo of the pair from happier times.

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” Armie and Elizabeth captioned their identical posts. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The couple wed in May 2010 and shares children Harper Grace, five, and three-year-old Ford Douglas Armand.

The split will be a shock to many as Armie’s wife made no indication of any problems in the marriage when she celebrated the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary in May, writing, “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”