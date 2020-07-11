Armie Hammer And Elizabeth Chambers Are Getting Divorced

The pair shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram on Friday: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners, and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”
“As we enter into this next chapter,” they continued, “our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”
“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” they concluded.
The couple just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago. Elizabeth — who is an actor and CEO of BIRD Bakery — marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post: “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”
