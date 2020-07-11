Anti-paedophile unit, Police Task Force Argos, to be bolstered with extra officers in Queensland

Queensland’s dedicated anti-paedophile police task force will be getting a major boost with 18 new front-line officers set to join the unit.

“There are paedophiles all over the world who fear the words Task Force Argos,” Police Minister Mark Ryan said.

“They fear the Queensland Police Service.”

Queensland Police Assistant Commissioner Pete Fleming has detailed the work Task Force Argos does to take down paedophiles. ()

Police Assistant Commissioner Pete Fleming said the work that officers did in this area was primarily focused on preventing and disrupting any continued offending behaviour.

“They are dedicated investigators with a wealth of expertise and experience,” he said. Across Queensland, since September, 115 child sex offenders have been charged with more than 350 offences.

And 16 children have been rescued from harm.

The bolstering of resources has been welcomed from all sides, but child safety groups are reminding the public that child protection is everyone’s responsibility, not just that of police.