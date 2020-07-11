Amitabh Bachchan kept in an isolation ward after testing positive for COVID19



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID19. This news has sent shockwaves across the nation. Now we have come to know that Bachchan was taken to the hospital from the back gate of the Nanavati hospital around 7.30PM. After being tested positive for corona virus, Amitabh Bachchan has been kept in an isolation ward where is condition is being constantly monitored. Meanwhile, the entire Bachchan family has switched off their mobile phones and currently undergoing COVID tests.

Watch this space for more details.