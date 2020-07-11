Amazon says employees are not being forced to delete TikTok, email sent in error

The popular social network app TikTok just can’t seem to catch a break. Following relentless pushback from both India and the United States, The New York Times is now reporting that Amazon is requiring all of its employees to delete TikTok from any phones that are connected to their Amazon work emails.

Per the report:

In the email, which was obtained by The New York Times, Amazon officials said that employees must delete the app from any devices that “access Amazon email.” Employees had to remove the app by Friday to remain able to obtain mobile access to their Amazon email, the note said. Amazon workers are still allowed to view TikTok from their laptop browser, the company added.

Amazon is citing “security risks” for its reasoning behind this decision, though no specifics about those risks are mentioned. TikTok responded to the move, saying:

While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue.

For some perspective as to what kind of implications this has for TikTok’s userbase, there are roughly 500,000 Amazon employees in the United States. That’s not to say every single employee has (well, had) the TikTok app on their phone, but it’s still a good chunk of people.