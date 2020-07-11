Adams County man pleads guilty in federal court to conspiracy drug charges

An Adams County man pleaded guilty Thursday in Federal Court to conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Arturo David Aguilera-Viveros, 36, also pleaded guilty to illegal reentry into the U.S. after deportation, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado news release.

The conspiracy drug charges were for intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin, the release said.

Aguilera-Viveros, and others, sent large amounts of the illegal drugs from Colorado to Wyoming, including about 20 pounds of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

He was arrested on April 4, 2019, at his Aurora residence.

On Feb. 20, 2014, Aguilera-Viveros, a citizen of Mexico, was convicted in Arapahoe County on drug charges and sentenced to six years in prison. Upon his release, on Sept. 7, 2017, he was deported to Mexico. “The defendant did not apply for admission or otherwise seek approval to reenter the United States,” the release said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, multiple federal agencies and the Wyoming U.S. Attorney assisted in the case. Aguilera-Viveros is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. .