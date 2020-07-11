50 Cent Throwing Table and Chair in Rage at New Jersey Restaurant

Instagram

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper has been caught on camera losing his temper and hurling furniture after his dinner date was interrupted at a New Jersey restaurant.

–

50 Cent has been caught on camera hurling a restaurant table and chair at a wannabe rapper after he interrupted the superstar’s dinner date in New Jersey.

The “In Da Club” star was seated in the patio area of Spirit Lounge at the Edgewater Commons Mall on Wednesday night (08Jul20) when he was approached by a young man, with whom 50 had a heated exchange.

It’s not clear what the two argued about, but video footage obtained by TMZ shows 50 losing his temper with the guy, grabbing furniture and throwing it in his direction, with a table reportedly hitting a nearby car.

The unidentified male even rips off his shirt as he appears to challenge the MC to a fight before police sirens are heard in the background, prompting both parties to leave the scene of the clash, with 50 and his female companion climbing into a white Rolls-Royce.

<br />

No arrests were made and authorities are not pursuing charges, but sources tell TMZ the man who antagonised 50 previously pestered the hip-hop heavyweight outside a movie theatre last year (19) when he attempted to have the star check out his rhymes on Instagram.

Representatives for 50 have yet to comment on the incident.