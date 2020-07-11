50 Cent Slams Pop Smoke’s Team Over His Posthumous Album Release

Instagram

The rapper takes to Instagram to make public his displeasure about how the slain rapper’s team dealt with his posthumous album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’.

50 Cent has always been known as an opinionated individual. Recently, the rapper took to his Instagram account to make public his displeasure about how Pop Smoke‘s team dealt with his posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” following the controversy surrounding the botched album cover designed by Virgil Abloh.

On Thursday, July 9, the “In Da Club” spitter, who serves as a co-executive producer of the set, shared a picture featuring his quote about his involvement in the slain rapper’s album. “Not everything that I do is based on finances and money. I’m not taking anything from the proceeds from anything that has anything to do with the project. It is completely about how I felt about the kid when we were talking,” said 50 on executive producing the album.

Fofty then wrote in the caption, “I’m really not feeling the way the guys involved with Pop’s project are handling things, I got it to this point it’s gonna be the #1 album. That’s good enough right, i’m gonna be unavailable moving forward peace.”

Some fans praised him for the post. “Your vision for the album was indeed needed. Thank you for the great music. RIP Pop Smoke,” one of them said in the comment section. “You a real G for this my guy. If pop was here he would still be on his phone writing down what you were saying. Wooooo,” another chimed in.

His post arrives after it was revealed that five men were arrested in connection to Pop’s murder. In response to the news, Fiddy wrote on his Instagram account, “Oh s**t, what the f**k was the police waiting for his album to drop too.”

Previous report stated that Los Angeles Police Department officials served multiple search warrants early on Thursday, July 9, and three adults and two juveniles have since been taken into custody. According to TMZ, they are each being interviewed regarding their alleged involvement in Pop’s death back in February when the 20-year-old was fatally shot during a home invasion at his rented Hollywood Hills property.

It remains to be seen what charges the suspects will face. However, Pop’s manager Steven Victor expressed optimism about the police investigation.