50 Cent Pulls a Donald Trump to Respond to Video of Him Throwing Chair and Table at Man

The man in the video is believed to be the same man who got into an altercation with the ‘In Da Club’ rapper last year because the latter refused to look at his Instagram account.

50 Cent was enjoying the night at a New Jersey restaurant on Wednesday, July 8 when his fun time was interrupted by a man. The “P.I.M.P.” rapper was caught on camera getting into an altercation at Spirit Lounge in Edgewater Commons, throwing a chair and a table at a man who was believed to be an aspiring rapper Fiddy previously had problems with.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Fiddy was enjoying drinks with a woman at the outdoor patio restaurant when a man approached him from the plastic barrier between the patio and the streets. The two exchanged words for a while before things soon escalated, with Fiddy grabbing a table and launching it at the man’s direction.

Fortunately for the man, it didn’t hit him but Fiddy was not satisfied. The “Power” creator then threw a chair at the man, who already ripped his shirt off as if he was looking for a fight. However, things didn’t further escalate as the man ultimately fled the scene. Fiddy and his companion also left the restaurant afterward.

Sources and onlookers told TMZ that the man was the same man who got into an altercation with Fiddy last year because he would not look at his Instagram account. Meanwhile, law enforcement reportedly claimed that no arrest was made and that they would not be pursuing charges.

Fiddy, as one would have expected, was quick to respond to the news, but he didn’t make a whole post like he usually does. Fiddy only reacted after one of his Instagram followers asked him underneath a post, “Who you throwing tables and chairs at.” In response to the said followers, the rapper said, “What are you talking about. I would never do a thing like that.” Pulling a Donald Trump, Fiddy continued, “This is what Trump is talking about fake News.”