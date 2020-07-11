50 Cent Gets Into SECOND Fight w/ Haitian Rapper! (He’s Stalking 50)

Rapper 50 Cent got into an altercation with a New Jersey Haitian rapper. And this is the second time that 50 and the rapper nearly got into it.

Here’s video of the incident.

MTO News reported on the incident a few days ago. But now we have more details.

In the above video, 50 Cent did his best impression of a WWE Superstar, throwing tables, chairs, and anything he could find to thwart off a Haitian rapper who has pressed 50 in the past.

The rapper was enjoying his evening at the Edgewater Commons Mall in New Jersey when a fight broke out. Fif was having drinks with a woman, who was seated on the other side of the table when things popped off.

The man who started it all, a Haitian rapper who has been stalking 50, approached 50 and refused to leave.

He’s done this before. Here is the same man bothering 50 – while he was on a date more than a year ago.

50 Cent has not addressed the incident publicly.

The millionaire mogul has been in the news because of his role in the release of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album. He is also embroiled in a battle with T.I., which may end up hitting the Verzuz stage.