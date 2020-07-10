YouTube Kids app now available on Amazon Fire TV devices

Fire TV users can now get their hands on the YouTube Kids app.
Amazon confirmed the kid-friendly version’s availability in a statement to iPhone in Canada.
YouTube Kids lets parents set up profiles for their children to watch age-appropriate content on the limited version of the app. Other features include time limits and video history.
It also has an ‘approved content only’ mode, which lets parents handpick what shows their kids can watch and disables the search feature.
Further, account holders subscribed to YouTube Premium can disable ads within YouTube Kids. The expansion to Fire TV follows the app’s launch on Apple TV back in May.
To download and install the YouTube Kids app on your Fire TV device, click here.
Source: iPhone in Canada