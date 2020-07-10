Your Passwords Could Be For Sale on the Dark Web Right Now By Cointelegraph

Your Passwords Could Be For Sale on the Dark Web Right Now
A recent study revealed that over 15 billion credentials are in circulation via the dark web, representing a 300% increase since 2018. Available information ranges from network access credentials, banking login data, and even streaming services accounts from Netflix (NASDAQ:).
According to research conducted by the cybersecurity firm Digital Shadows, part of the leaked data is even circulating for free.
