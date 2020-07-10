Woman Speaks Out After Viral Video Showed Her Pointing Her Gun At A Black Mother & Her Children (Update)

Last week, a viral video showed a white woman pointing her gun at a black mother and her children as they were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a local Chipotle in Orion Township. The incident reportedly took place after Takelia Hill, the mother, claimed that Jillian Wuestenberg pushed her daughter.

That eventually led to a shouting match, which led to Takelia claiming that Jillian and her husband tried to hit her with their car, to Jillian and her husband taking out their firearms.

In a new interview, Jillian is now sitting down and telling her side of the story.

During the interview with WXYZ-TV, Jillian said, “This is not something we wanted at all. I didn’t understand how it escalated to where it escalated, and I was afraid.”

When asked if there was anything she would have done differently, Jillian said, “I would have stayed home and cooked. I would have never left the house.”

Jillian and her husband Eric were both charged with one count of felonious assault. They both had their loaded firearms and CPL licenses. The couple was arraigned in 52-3 District Court and given $50,000 personal bonds.

As we previously reported, during the altercation Jillian was called a racist, to which she said, “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist … White people aren’t racist … I care about you and I’m sorry if you had an incident that has made someone make you feel like that. No one is racist.”

Nonetheless, things only became more ugly as she continued to scream while pulling out her firearm and pointing towards Takelia.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94