Woman Fired After Yelling ‘White Lives Are Better’ On Video

Bradley Lamb
A white woman has been fired from her job after she was captured on video yelling “white lives better” — and the video went viral.

Holt was fired from her job at Keith Family Vision Clinic in Johnson City.

Tennessee native Sonya Holt turned up to a New Panther Initiative and got carried away, yelling, “white lives matter!” and “white lives are better!”

