What your real rights are when it comes to returning to the workplace

A: You can for the applicable four weeks.

Q:Can my employer make me use my vacation time before September when the usual guideline is to use it up by the end of December?

A: Yes, an employer can determine when vacation is taken, unless a different time had been previously agreed to and the employee has made plans that cannot be rearranged.

Q:I’ve been collecting CERB and was called back to work, only 12-18 hours per week, at minimum wage. I plan to apply for the extended CERB. What if I quit, get laid off again or let go, can I still collect CERB?

A: If your new termination or layoff is a result of COVID-19, yes. If you voluntarily resign, you are not entitled to CERB. However, you are not required to return in the first instance to significantly reduced hours or wages.

Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to me at [email protected]

Howard Levitt is senior partner ofLevitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.