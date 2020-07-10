What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Between traditional television, video-on-demand releases, and a growing number of streaming services, it can be hard to keep up with what one should watch week to week. is here to help you keep track of new releases as well as the occasional older title worth checking out. Take a look at this weekend’s notable arrivals, a couple you may have missed earlier in the week, and what else is coming soon:

Netflix

Netflix’s “The Old Guard” tells the story of a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die, led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron) and joined by a new soldier Nile (KiKi Layne). Aimee Spinks—Netflix

The Old Guard: This comic-book action flick, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Greg Rucka, might be the closest to a summer blockbuster we’ll get this year. Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film—which arrives July 10—focuses on a group of immortal mercenaries who have been defending the mortal world for centuries. Read ’s interview with director Gina Prince-Bythewood here.

The Claudia Kishi Club: This documentary short, out July 10, focuses on the beloved character in The Baby-Sitters Club, which just saw its TV revival arrive on the streamer last week.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron: A travel and wellness show featuring Zac Efron? Why not? The first season of this series, which drops July 10, follows the actor as he goes around the world seeking sustainable ways to live.

A couple of kid-friendly titles that also arrive July 10 include Hello Ninja (season three) and The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space.

Hulu

Cristin Milioti (left) and Andy Samberg star in “Palm Springs,” out on Hulu July 10. Jessica Perez—Hulu

Palm Springs: The Groundhog Day mentions are plentiful when it comes to this new flick from Andy Samberg, arriving on Hulu July 10. “When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other,” the Hulu synopsis of the time-loop film reads. Reviews for the film are pretty solid so far.

Disney+

They’re not brand-new releases by any means, but if you’re seeking summer blockbuster stories of yesteryear, both Solo: A Star Wars Story and X-Men: Days of Future Past come to Disney+ on July 10.

Apple TV+

Tom Hanks’s “Greyhound” was initially meant for theaters, but will now be on Apple’s streaming service July 10. Apple TV+

Greyhound: Originally intended for theaters, the Tom Hanks war drama—based on C.S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd—will now come to Apple TV+ on July 10.

Little Voice: The new series focuses on a struggling singer-songwriter, with the songs written by a big name: Sara Bareilles. The first three episodes premiere on Apple TV+ on July 10, with the remaining six episodes of the season coming out each Friday after that.

VOD

First Cow: After it was first released in theaters for a brief period before the coronavirus pandemic caused movie theaters to shutter, this Kelly Reichardt film set in 19th-century Oregon is being released via video-on-demand July 10. Read ’s March interview with Reichardt.

Relic: The horror movie from IFC Films, which stars Emily Mortimer, will be available to viewers via VOD, starting July 10. The film received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Earlier this week, documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo also became available to watch on demand.

Coming Soon

“Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” on Peacock, features James Roday (left) as Shawn Spencer and Dulé Hill as Gus Guster. James Dittinger—Peacock

NBC Universal’s Peacock launches nationwide on July 15 after a preview period kicked off in April. With the launch come some new original titles including: Brave New World, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Intelligence, Lost Speedways, and The Capture. Older TV and movies will also be part of the package. Read ’s interview with the cast of the second Psych movie. And check out our interview with David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed on how they paired up for Intelligence.

Meanwhile, a 30 Rock reunion episode, serving as an hour-long upfront special, will arrive on NBC on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET. It will rebroadcast on sister channels before eventually landing on Peacock.

