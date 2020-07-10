Western Australia’s phase five reopening delayed after Victoria outbreak

Western Australia’s return to normal has been pushed back amid Victoria’s new COVID-19 outbreak.

Phase five of eased restrictions was set to kick in next Saturday, but now the date has provisionally been pushed back to August 1.

A final decision will be made in two weeks .

Western Australia will endure an additional wait before the move to phase five restrictions. ()

“If a slight delay means our freedoms and our health and safety are protected, it will be well worth the wait,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

But at the moment, current restrictions mean venues can only operate at 50 percent capacity, and the two-square-metre rule remains.

The Fremantle Dockers AFL club have already sold 40,000 tickets to what will now be a 30,000-capped crowd in their match against the West Coast Eagles next Sunday.

WA Mark McGowan said the state’s wellbeing was the priority. (Nine)

Dockers CEO Simon Garlick released a statement today confirming ticket allocation for the game would start from scratch, but there was no clarification on how current rickets will be recalled or reimbursed.

Western Australia recorded three new coronavirus cases today, taking its total to 630.