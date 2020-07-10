Warriors trio Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo to return home

Warriors wingers David Fusitu’a and Ken Maumalo will be given permission to return home to New Zealand.

Fusitu’a and Maumalo along with forward Agnatius Paasi will depart following next week’s clash with Cronulla after the NRL was unsuccessful at arranging travel exemptions for the families of the trio.

It’s not the first case of New Zealand players wanting to go home with forward Leivaha Pulu departing Australia last week due to family reasons.

Paasi and Maumalo are both fathers while Fusitu’a and his wife are expecting their first child.

Kennedy Maumalo, David Fusitu’a (Getty)

Warriors coach Todd Payten confirmed on Friday evening that next weekend’s match with the Sharks would be the last for the trio.

“I think the lads have got their head around that they aren’t going home,” Payten told Fox League.

“With everything going on in Victoria it just looks more and more certain that we’re staying.

“There’s a few guys who have expressed that they need to go home for family reasons which is understandable and we’ve given them a promise that can happen after the Cronulla game.”

