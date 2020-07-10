‘Warriors’ emerges as front-runner for Washington’s new name

Since Washington announced that they were conducting a review to change the franchise nickname, there has been much speculation about what new name Dan Snyder would choose. Dwayne Haskins suggested Redtails to honor the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War 2, while the Presidents and Generals have also been popular choices.

But it appears that Warriors has emerged as the front-runner for Washington’s new name, as it would match with Ron Rivera saying that the new name should continue “the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

“I don’t think that’s a reveal by any stretch,” The Team 980’s Kevin Sheehan said. “I think people do know that the Redskins have marked ‘Washington Warriors’ just in case, and … I would bet big money on the ‘Warriors’ being the new name for the football team.”

The Warriors makes a lot of logical sense for the team’s rebrand, as it has absolutely none of the controversy that obviously has come with having Redskins as the team’s name. And with the team reportedly avoiding using any Native American imagery or association with their new direction, Warriors is a safe and generic choice that won’t be objectionable. Plus, it will allow them to keep their current color scheme, which is reportedly important to Snyder.

Of course, the big question remains if Washington will change their team name in time for the start of this season, as we are less than two months away from Week 1, assuming that the coronavirus does not force the league to delay.