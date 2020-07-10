VR Fitness Developer FitXR Secures $7.5 Million In Series A Venture Round Led by Hiro Capital

Article content

Series A Investment to Fund Acceleration on the Back of FitXR’s Rapid Growth and Success

LONDON — FitXR, the leading VR fitness company, today announces that it has secured $6.3m in investment funding, led by Hiro Capital, with continued support from U.S.-based BoostVC, Maveron and TenOneTen Ventures, together with an additional $1.2m in the form of an innovation loan, from Innovate UK.

FitXR, who had previously secured $1.25 million in seed funding from investors, will use the new investment to expand its operations in Europe and North America, and to accelerate launch of several exciting new products and services for people to keep fit in Virtual Reality.

The investment marks a significant show of belief in FitXR, who over the last year has grown to become one of the leaders of the VR fitness sector, with its mission to put the fun back into fitness. Its first product, the boxing rhythm game BoxVR, has been a runaway success and a continual best-seller across Oculus, Steam and PlayStationVR.