Vivica A. Fox Is NOT In Love With 50 Cent

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Vivica A. Fox does not want her ex 50 Cent back, despite the rapper claiming that she is still in love with him, after slamming him for his “exotic” women remarks.

“👀Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 😳17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious. LOL 😆#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” 50 wrote in the caption for the video which has since been deleted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR