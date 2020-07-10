(Video) Megan Thee Stallion Flexes On The ‘Gram With Her Gworlzzzz!

We all love a summertime fun day, especially when it’s with our gworlzzzz! Megan and her friends were cuttin’ up on the ‘Gram all day long, posted up in their bikinis and it looked like they had a good ol’ time.

Meg stunned in a lime green and pink thong bikini, paired with a snapback and then a clear Louis Vuitton bucket hat. Showing off her curves, the 25-year-old flooded the social media site reminding everyone she’s that chick!

Showing off in the pool, the “Girls in the Hood” rapper and her gworlzzz didn’t hold back, Chile! Listening to Pop Smoke’s “Diana” from his newly released posthumous debut album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” the group werked it, OH-KAY?!

Megan Thee Stallion just earned her “fifth top 40 hit on the Hot 100 and the highest debuting solo single,” according to Chart Data. The Savage Remix with Queen Bey was the #1 best selling song the first part of 2020 in the United States with 261,000 downloads.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!