Victoria records 288 cases; Possible community transmission at Sydney pub; International arrivals slashed; Review of hotel quarantine; Queensland border reopens

Authorities in Hong Kong, a city lauded for its quick and effective response to the coronavirus pandemic, are now warning of potential “exponential growth” in new cases of Covid-19 after a surge in local transmissions.

Health officials reported 42 new coronavirus cases Thursday, including 34 locally transmitted infections, as concerns grow over what has been dubbed a “third wave” of the pandemic in the global financial center.

Of the locally transmitted cases, most were linked to elderly care homes, some were linked to previous cases and a small number were linked to taxi drivers, according to Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Centre for Health Protection (CHP).

“It is possible there could be a major outbreak,” Chuang said Wednesday.

“There could be a sudden exponential growth of cases.”