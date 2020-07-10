U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.44% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 1.44%, while the index added 1.05%, and the index added 0.66%.

The best performers of the session on the were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which rose 5.47% or 4.99 points to trade at 96.27 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 4.44% or 8.73 points to end at 205.56 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.45% or 3.80 points to 113.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 0.30% or 0.65 points to trade at 213.67 at the close. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.09% or 0.04 points to end at 46.66 and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) was down 0.08% or 0.12 points to 142.37.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which rose 10.84% to 16.16, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:) which was up 9.87% to settle at 51.77 and Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) which gained 8.55% to close at 36.20.

The worst performers were Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.62% to 70.47 in late trade, Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 3.20% to settle at 198.01 and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.09% to 620.86 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 280.99% to 14.63, Tarena Intl Adr (NASDAQ:) which was up 44.10% to settle at 2.320 and Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 43.60% to close at 7.180.

The worst performers were Golden Bull Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 24.32% to 1.8200 in late trade, Centogene B V (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.09% to settle at 13.30 and Nuzee Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 18.38% to 14.61 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2161 to 704 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1656 rose and 1039 declined, while 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 280.99% or 10.79 to 14.63.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 6.73% to 27.29 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.12% or 2.25 to $1801.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.37% or 0.94 to hit $40.56 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 2.17% or 0.92 to trade at $43.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.17% to 1.1300, while USD/JPY fell 0.26% to 106.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 96.625.

