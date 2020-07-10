Home World News Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in SW Denver one is in critical...

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in SW Denver one is in critical condition.

Two pedestrians were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Denver, police said.

One pedestrian was in critical condition at a hospital, and the other pedestrian’s injuries were not as serious, police said.

