Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in SW Denver one is in critical condition.

Two pedestrians were injured Thursday night in a hit-and-run incident in southwest Denver, police said.

One pedestrian was in critical condition at a hospital, and the other pedestrian’s injuries were not as serious, police said.

UPDATE: one pedestrian is in critical condition. The other pedestrian appears to not have serious injuries. The run vehicle is a white or silver newer model truck. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 720-913-STOP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2020

The incident, which involved two vehicles, happened in the 3000 block of South Raleigh Street, police said, in the Harvey Park South neighborhood.

The vehicle in the hit-and-run is described as a newer-model truck that is white or silver.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).