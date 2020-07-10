Two cases confirmed at Crossroads Hotel in Casula Sydney NSW

The NSW Health Minister has issued a stern warning after two cases of coronavirus were linked to a pub in Sydney’s south-west.

“As we speak, NSW Health has been in contact this afternoon with the management of that particular hotel, the Crossroads at Casula, and has asked them, in fact directed them, to close and provide all necessary details,” Mr Hazzard said.

“You would recall that the government has made very clear rules for pubs and clubs and cafes to keep the list of names for people who visit.

“So, if the hotel has complied in the way we’ll have hope we would have access to those names.”

Both visited the hotel on Friday, July 3.

Mr Hazzard said anyone heading to the pub and not adhering to social distancing rules was putting lives at risk.

“The one thing I would say to particularly younger people, complacency is a killer,” he said.

“It may not be you, but it may be, for example, your granny, or your pop.

“For heaven’s sake, get serious.”