Twitter Calls ‘Crying’ Will Smith A ‘Cuck’ After Jada Admits To Affair w/ Singer!!

Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith filmed an episode of Red Table Talk today and Jada admitted she had a romantic relationship with singer August Alsina while she and Will Smith were going through a temporary separation.

Jada describes their relationship as an “entanglement.”

Will struggled through the interview and seemed at one point like he was holding back tears, as Jada admitted that her relationship with August was exciting. Jada admitted that no one made her feel like August has “in years.”

The couple then ended the conversation by fist bumping each other and yelling, “Bad Marriage for life” – implying that their relationship has been bad.

Many viewers found the entire discussion very odd.

Shortly after the interview, Will Smith Cuck, began circulating on Twitter. A cuckold is a man whose wife cheats with other men.

