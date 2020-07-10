TV Ratings for Thursday, July 9: ‘Burden of Truth’ Season 3 Finale

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Don’t this Thursday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, holding steady in the demo to lead the night in that measure. Bookending the freshman game show, Holey Moley (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped while To Tell the Truth (3.3 mil/0.6) was steady.

CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun delivered Thursday’s largest total audience, with 4.2 million viewers.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot‘s double pump did 2.43 mil/0.3 (marking a season high in audience) and then 1.81 mil/0.3, with both holding steady in the demo.

FOX | Celebrity Watch Party (1.44 mil/0.3) and Labor of Love (959K/0.2) were both steady.

THE CW | Burden of Truth (481K/0.1) and In the Dark (411K/0.1) were both steady in the demo with their season finale, though the yet-to-be-renewed former dipped to its second smallest audience of the season.

