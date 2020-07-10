Turkish court clears path for Hagia Sophia museum to become a mosque again

The nearly 1500-year-old Hagia Sophia, whose grand dome, minarets and rust-colored walls define the Istanbul skyline, draws millions of visitors every year. While tourists will continue to have access to the site, critics have argued that the decision is religiously divisive and that the Hagia Sophia’s appeal as a destination for visitors regardless of faith could be diminished.

Some of the loudest criticism has come from abroad, including from the United States and Greece, which is largely Orthodox Christian.

Muslim religious conservatives and nationalists in Turkey have for years pushed for the reclassification of the Hagia Sophia. Erdogan’s stepped-up support for their efforts this was tied to his desire to whip up political support as his domestic popularity wanes, analysts said.

“The United States views a change in the status of the Hagia Sophia as diminishing the legacy of this remarkable building and its unsurpassed ability—so rare in the modern world—to serve humanity as a much-needed bridge between those of differing faith traditions and cultures,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement earlier this month.

“We urge the Government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all,” he said.

Stelios Petsas, a spokesman for the Greek government, said earlier this month that converting the Hagia Sophia “a huge emotional chasm between the Christians of the world and Turkey,” according to Reuters.

UNESCO, in a statement Friday noting that the Hagia Sophia was included on the World Heritage List as a museum, said its inclusion meant that a state “must ensure that no modification is made to the outstanding universal value of the property inscribed on its territory.”

“Any modification requires prior notification by the State concerned to UNESCO and then, if necessary, examination by the World Heritage Committee,” the statement added. “We call upon the Turkish authorities to engage in dialogue before taking any decision that might impact the universal value of the site.”

Erdogan was scheduled to deliver a televised address later Friday. In recent weeks he has dismissed criticism of the proposed changes to Hagia Sophia. “None has the right or authority to interfere with our places of worship,” he said on July 3, at a ground-breaking ceremony for a different mosque in Istanbul.

“The accusations made against our country regarding the Hagia Sophia means a direct attack on our sovereignty,” he said.

The building, commissioned by the Byzantine Emperor Justinina I and designed by architects Anthemios of Tralles and Isidoros of Miletos, was inaugurated in 537 and for centuries stood as the largest church in the Christian world, with a dome that soared more than 160 feet off the floor.

It was converted into a mosque in 1453, when the Ottomans conquered Istanbul, with minarets placed around its perimeter, its mosaics covered in whitewash. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the secularizing founder of modern Turkey, transformed it into a museum in 1934. It was the most visited museum in Turkey last year, drawing 3.7 million visitors, according to the website of Istanbul’s governor.

The decision Friday by Turkey’s top administrative court reversed Hagia Sophia’s designation as a museum and restored it as a mosque.

As momentum built for the conversion of the site in recent weeks, many questioned why the status of Hagia Sophia was a priority at a when Turkey was wrestling with the coronavirus outbreak and the economic consequence of the worldwide pandemic.

“What is the need to open this debate now, when 97 percent of tourism has frozen, while hotels are closed, while tourism has plummeted and hundreds of thousands of people have become unemployed,” Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a member of Turkey’ s largest opposition party, said in an interview last month.