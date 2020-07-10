TSR Reactionz: SZA Speaks On Not Wanting To Be Boxed In And Labeled As The “Queen Of R,B” & Black Twitter Wants To Know Who Gave Her That Title-She Clarifies Statement

Black Twitter was all types of confused, when a portion of an interview where SZA stated she didn’t want to be referred to as “Queen of R,amp;B” hit the World Wide Web. They couldn’t understand who gave her the title in the first place.

In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, #SZA talked about being boxed in and just wanting to be a “Queen.”

She stated,

“…for people to call me a ‘queen of R,amp;B’. Why can’t I just be a queen, period?,” SZA asked. She continued, “Nobody does that to white people at all, ever. No one ever does that to Adele or Justin Bieber when they’re wholeheartedly singing R,amp;B.”

She stepped into #TheShadeRoom and said she never declared herself as “Queen of R,amp;B,” when she made those comments during an interview. The 29-year-old made it clear that the statement was in reference to a @rollingstone cover “click bait title” that she had changed. She also encouraged people to sign a petition in support of #ElijahMcClain

“uhhh I was talking about a public Rolling Stones cover click bait title? Never self proclaimed . Lol Jus didn’t like the title…. For this exact reason 😂. God bless tho 🙏🏾❤️🤦🏾‍♀️ #arrestthecopswhokilledbreonnataylor !!! GO ON OVER TO MY STORY AND SIGN THE PETITION FOR #elijahmcclain !! NOW !! BLESSINGS”

Welp! That sums it up. Peep the reactions on Twitter below.