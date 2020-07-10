Trains with glove, set to play Sydney Swans

Just days after undergoing surgery on his finger, Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch put that same hand up to play against Sydney on Sunday.

Wearing a protective glove, Lynch was put to the test during the Tigers’ main session on the Gold Coast.

Tom Lynch training with a protective glove. (Nine)

Tom Lynch marks the ball with his injured hand at training. (Nine)

He completed most of the full ground drills and more than 10 minutes of individual ball work under the watchful eye of Tigers coach Damien Hardwick.

While handballing seemed to cause him some discomfort, and his ball drop was slightly affected, most importantly Lynch appeared untroubled marking the footy.

Hardwick says his key man exceeded expectations and has now gone from “doubtful” to “probable” for the clash with the Swans at the Gabba.

It caps an eventful week for Lynch, who had surgery on Monday afternoon before being rushed to the Gold Coast on a private plane to join his team-mates in quarantine later that night.