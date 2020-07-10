Tim Henman’s Wimbledon memories | Tennis News





Tim Henman recalls his all-time favourite moments at Wimbledon

Tim Henman takes a trip down memory lane on his all-time favourite moments of The Championships as we mark the year of no grass-court action, and look forward to a return to the courts of Wimbledon next year.

The Great Britain ATP Cup captain recalls his first memory of Wimbledon, which was the first Monday in 1981 when he was a six-year-old and saw the great Bjorn Borg play.

Henman felt the previous 15 years of his life has been building towards his first-round match against the reigning French Open champion Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 1996.

He also spoke about his epic encounter against Paul Haarhuis a year later and becoming a four-time semi-finalist.

