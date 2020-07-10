TikTok users, here are 10 Desi apps you can download

Roposo is another Desi TikTok rival. The app supports Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia and Assamese languages. “Download Roposo for short video creation and easy photo editing using video filters, GIF stickers & effects which help you create videos in slow-mo, time-lapse, portraits with natural light, studio light, contour light, stage & stage mono light. Add filters get, creative with your posts! Edit videos, photos, images & add trending stickers & filters to make your videos/photos trending! Share these videos on WhatsApp & Whatsapp status using perfect hashtags. Follow likes & views increase instantly,” goes the Play Store description of the app.