Home World News This week in pictures: Serbia protests; deadly floods in Japan; Pamplona festival...

This week in pictures: Serbia protests; deadly floods in Japan; Pamplona festival cancelled

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

The world”s attention was firmly fixed on Serbia this week as country’s president Aleksandar Vučić backtracked on plans to enforce a second coronavirus lockdown amid violent protests in the capital Belgrade.

Harrowing scenes of devastation were captured in Japan after it was hit by deadly floodwaters and mudslides after several days of torrential rain, killing nearly 60 people and injuring scores more.

In Spain, animal rights activists celebrated after the annual bull-running festival in Pamplona announced it was being scrapped for the first in seven decades.

Here is how these and other major stories were captured by photojournalists around the world of the week.

Protesters clash with police in front of Serbia’s National Assembly building in Belgrade. July 8, 2020ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP or licensors
Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Riot police officers avoid petrol bombs thrown by protesters outside the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against new law curbing protests. July 9, 2020Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Koji Harada/AP
A man walks on a badly damaged road following heavy rain in Kumamura in southern Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture. July 6, 2020Koji Harada/AP
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
Local residents take shelter while social distancing at an evacuation centre in Yatsushiro city general gymnasium, Kumamoto prefecture. Japan. July 6, 2020CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP
ANDER GILLENEA/AFP
Pro-animal rights activists spread powder to celebrate the cancellation of this year’s San Fermin Festival’s bullfights and bull-running during a demonstration in PamplonaANDER GILLENEA/AFP
TIZIANA FABI/AFP
Brides wearing their wedding dresses stage a flash mob to protest the postponement of their wedding ceremonies due to pandemic-related restrictions. Rome, Italy. June 7, 2020TIZIANA FABI/AFP
CARLOS MAMANI/AFP
7_A health worker checks the temperature of residents from surrounding communities heading to the weekly food market in Coata, Peru. July 8, 2020CARLOS MAMANI/AFP
Esteban Felix/AP Photo
Health workers in Santiago, Chile, toss flower petals during a tribute to their colleague Patricia Duran, 42, who died from COVID-19 complications, according to her husbandEsteban Felix/AP Photo
MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP
Inside the COVID Care Centre, which has a capacity of 10,100 beds, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, India. July 7, 2020MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP
DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP or licensors
Monks and children look out from the rooftop of a Buddhist hostel and school as a flight takes off the local airport after pandemic-related restrictions were eased. IndiaDIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP or licensors
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP
People enjoy a seawater pool on the beach of Saint-Malo, France. July 9, 2020DAMIEN MEYER/AFP

RELATED ARTICLES

©