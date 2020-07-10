This week in pictures: Serbia protests; deadly floods in Japan; Pamplona festival cancelled

The world”s attention was firmly fixed on Serbia this week as country’s president Aleksandar Vučić backtracked on plans to enforce a second coronavirus lockdown amid violent protests in the capital Belgrade.
Harrowing scenes of devastation were captured in Japan after it was hit by deadly floodwaters and mudslides after several days of torrential rain, killing nearly 60 people and injuring scores more.
In Spain, animal rights activists celebrated after the annual bull-running festival in Pamplona announced it was being scrapped for the first in seven decades.
Here is how these and other major stories were captured by photojournalists around the world of the week.