This first look of Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is all things love!



Today the social media is all about Prabhas. The internet is buzzing about the South superstar as he has two good reasons to celebrate . While his one film, Baahubali: The Beginning, completes five years at the box office, the makers of his next film have unveiled the first look of the film. And netizens are going crazy about it.

Prabhas’ next film which was tentatively titled Prabhas 20 has finally revealed its first look and title today, as promised. The actor has shared the poster where we see him with his leading lady Pooja Hegde in a romantic pose. The film is titled Radhe Shyam and it promises to be all things romantic. Seeing the poster, we can safely assume that Radhe Shyam will have a larger-than-life canvas and visuals. This is the first time Pooja Hegde will be seen with the actor. Prabhas captioned the picture saying, ‘This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it’. We like it for sure.















Prabhas’ epic film Baahubali – The Beginning completes 5 years today. The netizens are celebrating it on the internet and hashtag #5YearsOfBaahubali has been trending. Prabhas has a mammoth impact on the box-office, on social media too he leaves his fans asking for more.