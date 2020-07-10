These are Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has appeared in all its glory.
These new images are courtesy of Evan Blass, who has been remarkably consistent for several years. These new earbuds are a follow-up to Samsung’s current Galaxy Buds+ model but will come with a unique design in the shape of a kidney bean.
The wireless earbuds are rumoured to feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), have two speakers, multiple microphones, and will come with what seems to be a smaller charging case and resembles Apple’s AirPod case.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is expected to be officially announced alongside the Note20 devices on August 5th.
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon)