The ‘World Series managers’ quiz

When and if the 2020 MLB season eventually starts, Joe Girardi will find himself in a familiar spot: in a dugout, wearing pinstripes, managing an MLB team. Except this time, the team will be the Philadelphia Phillies and not the New York Yankees. Girardi parted ways with the Bronx Bombers following the 2017 season, and he knows it will be a bit weird when he returns to Yankee Stadium for the first time. Girardi recently had this to say in an interview with the New York Daily News: “It’s gonna be a little bit different. I have to make sure I don’t turn into the wrong door when I come down the stairs, and I think we do come in a different way as the visiting team so that should help out. I won’t lead, I will follow to make sure I go to the right place.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. It was more than a decade ago when Girardi led the Yankees to a World Series championship, coincidentally enough against the Phillies. So with that in mind, how many of the managers of the World Series teams from the 21st century can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!