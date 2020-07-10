The Victorian Premier says everyone in the state should be wearing masks, even if they aren’t in a COVID-19 hotspot.

“It is our request of you, it’s not compulsory, we are simply asking that if you can wear a mask where you can’t socially distance, that is exactly what we would like you to do,” Mr Andrews said.

People in virus hotspots like Greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are only permitted to leave their homes if going to work or school, for medical or care giving responsibilities, for daily exercise or buying food and other essentials.

“Masks – in circumstances where you can’t maintain distance – will be a feature of our response to the pandemic for the foreseeable future, may many, many months,” Mr Andrews said.

He said examples of times where you should wear a mask include catching a taxi or rideshare service, catching public transport or doing grocery shopping.

While reusable masks are on order for the state, Mr Andrews said any mask you can access, even homemade masks, should be used.