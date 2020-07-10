The Source’s ‘Biggest Sale of the Summer’ now live with big tech discounts

Big deals on tech deserve a big name. Bell-owned The Source is offering some mega savings on smart home, audio, computers and gaming.
What is dubbed as ‘The Source’s Biggest Sale of the Summer‘ is now on with most of the discounts running until July 12th, plus some starting various days to keep you coming back.
Here’s a round-up of all the deals:
Smart Home
- Google Nest Hub – $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $39.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- D-Link Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Bright Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plug, 2 Pack – $20.99 (Reg. $34.99)
- Bright Wi-Fi Multi-Colour LED Smart Bulbs and Plug Kit – $29.99 (Reg. $49.99)v
- Bright Wi-Fi White LED Smart Bulb – $8.99 (Reg. $14.99)
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Active2 44mm Smartwatch $359.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids – $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Activity Tracker – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker – $89.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
Audio
- Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Beats Powerbeats (2020) High-Performance Wireless In-Ear Earphones – $159.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker – $109.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Wireless Speaker – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)[Starting July 16]
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)[Starting July 17]
Gaming
- The Outer Worlds (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Xtreme Gaming Starter Kit for Nintendo Switch – $24.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- Xtreme Gaming Party Kit for the Nintendo Switch – $24.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- iPod Touch 7th Generation 256GB – $464.99 (Reg. $489.99)
- iPod Touch 7th Generation 32GB – $224.99 (Reg. $249.99)
Tablets/Computers
- Acer Spin 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – $699.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Laptop with Intel i3-6006U, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM – $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (2020), 32GB – $89.99 (Reg. $109.99)[Starting July 15]
TVs
- RCA 60-inch 4K Roku Smart TV – $399.99 (Reg. $699.99)
Source: The Source