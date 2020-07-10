The price for publicly supporting President Trump is much more expensive than a can of Goya beans

Matilda Coleman
Will B corporations save capitalism? Also, Goya’s CEO fails to read the room, and the Fed’s Beige Book is a little too beige. Oh, and guess who’s not coming for dinner? Americans.

But first, here’s your commemorative week in review in Haiku.

Take a moment for
Ola Mae Spinks, who made sure
we knew all our true

stories, which had been
left in boxes and baskets,
unattended to.

“I went to school one
day in my life,” said William
Jackson, once enslaved.

Her grandfather was
fed from a pig trough. She saved
that story, too. Now

for her homegoing:
#SayTheirNames and bear witness,
like she did for us

Have an organized and righteous weekend.

Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]

