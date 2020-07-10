The MixtapE! Presents H.E.R., Anitta, Katy Perry and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There’s just too much good stuff! (And, if we’re being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We’ve made it through another week, music lovers. And you know what that means—it’s time to dig into the goodie bag of new releases that have made their way to streaming services. As always, we’ve stepped in to do much of the heavy lifting for you, giving (nearly) everything a listen in the hopes of unearthing the cream of the crop.

From high-profile releases from more than a few superstars to some thrilling new discoveries, what follows are our picks for the best of the week’s best.