The App Store's primary purpose should be to steer third-party apps toward excellence; split screen multitasking in Gmail for iPad should't have taken 5 years (John Gruber/Daring Fireball)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
13

John Gruber / Daring Fireball:

The App Store’s primary purpose should be to steer third-party apps toward excellence; split screen multitasking in Gmail for iPad should’t have taken 5 years  —  Feel free to file Google’s release this week of an update to their iPad Gmail app with support for split-screen multitasking under …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR