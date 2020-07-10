The App Store's primary purpose should be to steer third-party apps toward excellence; split screen multitasking in Gmail for iPad should't have taken 5 years (John Gruber/Daring Fireball)

John Gruber / Daring Fireball:
The App Store’s primary purpose should be to steer third-party apps toward excellence; split screen multitasking in Gmail for iPad should’t have taken 5 years — Feel free to file Google’s release this week of an update to their iPad Gmail app with support for split-screen multitasking under …
