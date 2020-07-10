Tesla to hold shareholder meeting and ‘battery day’ in person on September 22nd

Tesla has finally settled on a date for its delayed annual shareholder meeting and “battery day” for investors: September 22nd. The meeting will be held in person at the company’s vehicle factory in Fremont, California, though it will presumably also be live-streamed. Only people who are shareholders of the company’s stock can attend.

The annual shareholder meeting was originally scheduled for July 7th at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. The company planned to have shareholders attend in person and watch online, and said at the time that it would “monitor public health and travel safety protocols required or recommended by federal, state and local governments.” But large gatherings have remained banned in California because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so CEO Elon Musk announced last month that the meeting would be delayed. Musk previously said he was “tentatively” targeting September 15th.

At the meeting, shareholders are slated to vote and voice opinions on a number of matters, like whether the company should start paying for traditional advertisement. Many of Tesla’s board members are also up for reelection, including chairwoman Robyn Denholm, who took over after Musk was banned from chairing any publicly traded company for three years in 2018 as a result of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The battery day event was originally supposed to take place earlier this year, but was also delayed because of the pandemic. Tesla is expected to reveal a number of advancements in its battery tech that could give it an even greater advantage over other companies pursuing electric vehicles. Musk said last month that Tesla will offer attendees a tour of the company’s “cell production system,” which is likely a reference to the company’s secretive “Roadrunner” project to bring down the cost of making batteries will increasing volume.