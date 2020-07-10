Tesla rival Rivian adds $2.5 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price By

() – Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which is backed by Amazon (O:) and Ford Motor (N:) and aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production in 2021, boosted its war chest further with a $2.5-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price (O:), Rivian said Friday.

The deal comes on the heels of electric car maker Tesla’s (O:) meteoric rise in valuation and the recent public offering of Nikola Corp (O:). Both Tesla and Nikola are planning electric pickups to rival Rivian.

The new round takes total investment in Rivian to at least $6 billion, including a $1.3 billion round in December led by T. Rowe Price and including Amazon, Ford and BlackRock (NYSE:), according to investor website Pitchbook.

Rivian’s latest fundraising was joined by Soros Fund Management, Coatue Management, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Baron Capital Group. Amazon and BlackRock also participated.

