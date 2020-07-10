Taapsee Pannu’s next film to have a COVID 19 insurance?

The coronavirus pandemic is something that brought the entire world to a standstill. The entertainment industry, in particular, was one of the worst hit due to the situation as production work as well as film releases were put on a hold. Now, while things are beginning to open up, there still lies a big question mark on how the industry will proceed with things.

A report in a leading daily has revealed that the Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta might just be the first Bollywood film to get a COVID insurance. The film’s producer Atul Kasbekar gave out some further details explaining what a COVID insurance really is all about. He said, “We are still in talks with a legal expert, Anand Desai. What a COVID-19 insurance will essentially entail is the same as what an accident insurance covers. Insuring a film so far entailed guarding the film against unforeseen incidents like illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the film schedule. Because COVID-19 is relatively new, we are still working upon the details but essentially works in a similar fashion. For instance, a crew member tests positive, the entire movie crew might have to be possibly quarantined. In that case, the producers will be covered from the money they are spending on days lost.”

He further added, “There are a lot of permutations and combinations to be worked upon. But one of the key things to keep in mind is that a fair number of people will potentially be exposed at a film set and filmmakers trust a certain set of people on the job. So, in case, the DOP of a film were to test positive mid-film, it is likely to stall the shoot of the movie till he recovers or till a suitable replacement is found in double quick time to retain the visual language of the motion picture. So there are these points being discussed. Tanujj and I are working on a draft of the insurance and hoping that it materialises soon.”

From the looks of it, we definitely will be seeing more of such contracts in the coming future.