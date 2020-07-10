Taapsee Pannu reveals why she said yes to Mission Mangal

Taapsee Pannu is without a doubt one of the finest actresses of today’s time. The beauty has impressed one and all with her effortless acting skills in films like Manmarziyaan, Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and many more projects. She has slowly made her way to the top league and her hard work is truly commendable. Today, the actress took to social media to reflect upon the film choices she has made. She wrote about the reasons she said yes to do a multi-starrer film like Mission Mangal which starred Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari alongside her.

She shared a still from the film and wrote, “One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot. I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons , one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost”.





Mission Mangal went on to become a blockbuster and received love from all sides of the industry.