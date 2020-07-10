Switching Bitcoin to 100% ASIC Mining Could Increase Security 2000X By Cointelegraph

Switching Bitcoin to 100% ASIC Mining Could Increase Security 2000X
The wholesale embrace of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) mining for (BTC) could increase the cost of a 51% attack by a factor of up to 2,000.
Rod Garratt University of California Santa Barbara presented the research he co-authored with Maarten van Oordt from the Bank of Canada at the Unitize conference on July 10.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.