Surfing stars attend incredible paddle out at Palm Beach on Gold Coast

Surfing legends were among the hundreds of friends and loved ones that attended a paddle-out tribute in memory of Aussie Olympic snowboarder Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin.

The three-time Olympian tragically died on Wednesday in a spear-fishing accident at the age of just 32. He was diving when he was found unconscious on the sea floor without an oxygen mask.

At Palm Beach on Saturday hundreds of people gathered to share their grief, to mourn and remember their mate ‘Chumpy’.

Surfer Mick Fanning attends a paddle out in memory of Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin (Getty)

Those in attendance on the Gold Coast included Aussie surfing world champions Mick Fanning and Stephanie Gilmore.

“He was always full of life and he’s one of those people that you left and you felt better for seeing him,” Fanning told Nine News.

“From the few times that we hung out he left such a huge impact on me just because he was so friendly and caring,” Gilmore added.

“It’s just incredible that we’re here today celebrating his life, like it’s far too soon.”

The pair were just a few members of the sporting world that were left devastated at the premature death of the 2014 Winter Olympics flag-bearer for Australia.

Yesterday Pullin’s grieving girlfriend Ellidy Vlug took to social media for the first time since the Winter Olympian died to share some heartbreaking words about the snowboard-cross champion.

Alex Pullin’s girlfriend Ellidy Vlug is supported by family and friends in memory of Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin on July 11, 2020 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Getty)

“Can’t bear to type these words. Chump my baby, Rest in Paradise,” she said.

Another paddle-out tribute is planned to take place at North Narrabeen Beach in Sydney’s north tomorrow morning.