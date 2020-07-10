Stuart Broad should be angry at losing England spot, says Dominic Cork | Cricket News



















4:56



Stuart Broad says that he felt angry and gutted after being left out of England’s side for the first Test.

Stuart Broad says that he felt angry and gutted after being left out of England’s side for the first Test.

Dominic Cork agrees with Stuart Broad that he should be angry and frustrated at being dropped from England’s team for the first #raisethebat Test against the West Indies.

Broad, who has taken 485 wickets in 138 Tests, told on Friday that he had sought reassurances over his future after being left out of England’s XI at The Ageas Bowl, adding the decision left him “frustrated, angry and gutted”.

Broad’s comments were discussed on the latest episode of The Cricket Debate, which you can listen to as a podcast in the player above, with former West Indies captain Darren Sammy adding that the bowler shouldn’t be punished for speaking out.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

“Absolutely I agree with him,” said Cork. “It’s a big decision to leave someone out of his quality.

“Look at what he’s done, not just over the last two years’, and how well he has bowled, but throughout his career.

“He always seems to have to prove himself to people what a superb bowler he’s been. He and Jimmy Anderson are up there with the best pairings in world cricket.

“Of course he should be frustrated, of course he should be angry.

“He should be playing every Test match so, fair enough, come out and put the people who’ve made this decision under pressure and say ‘I want to be in this side, I deserve to be in this side, this is my shirt’.

“Let’s see what happens, whether he plays in the next Test match.”

England vs W Indies Live on

Sammy, who has got into trouble for criticising the West Indies Cricket Board, under its previous regime, was happy to see Broad’s passion in his interview.

“I think clarity is the best policy,” said Sammy. “He said he [Stokes] spoke to Broady and explained what happened, why he was left out of the team.

“I encourage that type of conversation. Once there is clarity in the decision-making, I don’t think Broad was disrespectful or ruffling the feathers.

“Too many times it’s the norm that we ask cricketers, ‘don’t challenge the administration’. Once you speak out or have an opinion, you tend to be blacklisted.

12:46 Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and the West Indies, as the tourists built a healthy first-innings lead. Highlights from day three of the first Test between England and the West Indies, as the tourists built a healthy first-innings lead.

“But I love stuff like that. It shows that you want to play, you have a passion for being in the XI and contributing to your team.

“I don’t think he said anything wrong and I don’t think the people in power should take it like that. He’s a passionate guy, looking to continue playing and winning Test matches for England.”

Former England batsman Ravi Bopara also joined Cork, Sammy and host Mark Butcher on The Cricket Debate, adding that he believes Broad still has plenty to offer England.

“I’m very surprised Broad was left out of this Test match; someone with his skill and his experience,” said Bopara. “To go with extra pace; in England, extra pace is over-rated, the wickets have enough in them.

“I faced Broad last year in a four-day game, on a very flat pitch at Trent Bridge, and he was the only guy to make the ball talk.

“He would’ve bowled well today on that wicket. He would’ve bowled stump to stump, with a wobbling seam. He’s perfect for that.”

7:29 England off-spinner Dom Bess tells about his role with the ball and what he worked on during the lockdown period. England off-spinner Dom Bess tells about his role with the ball and what he worked on during the lockdown period.

Also discussed on The Cricket Debate:

Watch day four of the first #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies live on Cricket from 10.30am on Saturday.