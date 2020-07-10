Social Media Calls For The Cancellation Of Goya Food Products After The CEO Praises Donald Trump

If you’ve ever cooked it up in the kitchen you may have used a few products from the well-known food line Goya. Now it looks like the food company has been canceled after video shows the CEO Robert Unanue praising Donald Trump.

According to NBC News, Unanue met with Trump at the White House on Thursday for an event that was held to appeal to more Latino voters with a promised expansion of his “Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.” The initiative includes more taxpayer support for charter and private schools, as well as added tax benefits for “Opportunity Zone,” in “urban neighborhoods.”

During his speech, Unanue said, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.” Once social media saw where he stood when it comes to the current administration, Twitter started another cancel party as the hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya started to trend.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed… to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder.” pic.twitter.com/2VdG4qAnpK — The Hill (@thehill) July 9, 2020

Even big names such as Chrissy Teigen and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed their disappointment as they talked about no longer using products from the company.

FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

While giving his praises to Donald Trump, Unanue also took the time to announce the donation of 1 million cans of chickpeas and 1 million pounds of other food to food banks.

As you may imagine, not many people are here for Uanue’s support for Trump.

Latino Victory Fund CEO Nathalie Rayes said, “It’s shameful and appalling that the president of Goya Foods is praising the most anti-Latino president in the history of our country. President Trump has disrespected and attacked the Latino community since Day 1. We call for a boycott of Goya Foods products and anyone who stands with Donald Trump and against our community.”

